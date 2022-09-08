Sei Investments Co. Increases Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 242,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,295 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $44,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PNC. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:PNC opened at $159.61 on Thursday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.39 and a 12-month high of $228.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.13.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 27.32%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total transaction of $584,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,159,730.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.63.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.