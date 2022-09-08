Sei Investments Co. Raises Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,267 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $40,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in Global Payments by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $466,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,827,768.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $129.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $35.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 720.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.52 and a 12 month high of $175.73.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 555.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $152.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $197.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $190.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $217.00 to $232.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.29.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

