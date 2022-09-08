Barings LLC Invests $402,000 in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Barings LLC acquired a new position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Entegris by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BMS Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on ENTG. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Entegris from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.10.

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $96.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.52. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.92 and a 1-year high of $158.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.28.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.05). Entegris had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $692.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.83%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

