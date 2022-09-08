Boston Financial Mangement LLC Acquires 105 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,554,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,409,651,000 after acquiring an additional 5,430,918 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $285,977,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 15.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,066,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $481,372,000 after purchasing an additional 558,053 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,606,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $639,597,000 after purchasing an additional 483,359 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,660,880 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,758,090,000 after purchasing an additional 399,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Stock Up 2.5 %

Yum! Brands stock opened at $115.32 on Thursday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.37 and a twelve month high of $139.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.28. The company has a market capitalization of $32.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.03). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Argus lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird set a $146.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $527,888.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,366.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Yum! Brands news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $527,888.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,366.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $143,734.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at $145,863.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

