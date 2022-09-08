Financial Contrast: Kidpik (PIK) & Its Peers

Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK – Get Rating) is one of 25 public companies in the “Catalog & mail – order houses” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Kidpik to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Kidpik and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kidpik -33.94% -62.91% -35.98% Kidpik Competitors -6.01% -43.71% -6.64%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kidpik and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Kidpik $21.83 million -$5.95 million -2.15 Kidpik Competitors $32.05 billion $1.91 billion -8.29

Analyst Ratings

Kidpik’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Kidpik. Kidpik is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Kidpik and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kidpik 0 0 1 0 3.00 Kidpik Competitors 72 556 2503 37 2.79

As a group, “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies have a potential upside of 41.14%. Given Kidpik’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kidpik has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.8% of Kidpik shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.8% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are held by institutional investors. 24.8% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kidpik rivals beat Kidpik on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Kidpik

Kidpik Corp. operates as a subscription-based e-commerce company that sells kids apparel, footwear, and accessories. The company offers apparel, including tops, bottoms, cardigans, jackets, dresses, and swimwear in knit and woven fabrications; shoes, such as sneakers, boots, sandals, and dress shoes; and accessories comprising sunglasses, jewelry, bags, socks, hats, hair goods, and other items. It serves its customers through its retail website, shop.kidpik.com; amazon.com; and clothing subscription boxes, which provide mix-&-match coordinated outfits that are personalized based on each member's preferences. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

