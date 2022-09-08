Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by Kempen Capital Management N.V.

Kempen Capital Management N.V. cut its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 19.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Conagra Brands by 3.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Conagra Brands by 14.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 36,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694 shares during the period. Renasant Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 309,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,942,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE:CAG opened at $34.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.99. The stock has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.06 and a 1 year high of $36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Conagra Brands Increases Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 2nd. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

Insider Transactions at Conagra Brands

In other news, Director Emanuel Chirico bought 30,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.06 per share, with a total value of $1,021,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,239.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $757,737.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,712,008.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emanuel Chirico acquired 30,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.06 per share, with a total value of $1,021,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 40,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,239.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.