Sei Investments Co. Trims Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 653,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 84,429 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $41,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AIG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at $506,692,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,557,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $657,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,195 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 5,873.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 761,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,828,000 after acquiring an additional 748,863 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the first quarter valued at $10,297,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,741,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $154,872,000 after acquiring an additional 630,592 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

In other American International Group news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $918,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,454,430.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.17.

NYSE AIG opened at $53.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.40 and a 12 month high of $65.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.75. The stock has a market cap of $40.83 billion, a PE ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.17.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.02). American International Group had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 22.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 8.40%.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

