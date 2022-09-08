Prudential PLC Increases Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,330 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $3,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at $1,578,341,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,105,757 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,900,449,000 after buying an additional 683,314 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 101.5% in the first quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,146,154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $775,818,000 after buying an additional 577,264 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 568.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 237,172 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $160,319,000 after buying an additional 201,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 26.3% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 903,063 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $610,434,000 after buying an additional 187,833 shares during the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of SHOP opened at $30.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 11.17 and a current ratio of 11.17. The company has a market capitalization of $39.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.90. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.07 and a 1 year high of $176.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 38.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Shopify from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Shopify from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.49.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

