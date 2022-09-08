843 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Purchased by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii acquired a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 843 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in Netflix by 2,075.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX stock opened at $228.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.34. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $700.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cfra downgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Netflix to $196.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on Netflix from $330.00 to $170.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Netflix from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.65.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.