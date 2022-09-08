Prudential PLC Has $3.73 Million Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 60.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,613 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,490 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $3,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in Twilio by 864.7% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Greycroft LP acquired a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Twilio by 255.1% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TWLO. Argus cut Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities cut Twilio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Scotiabank began coverage on Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Twilio from $200.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twilio has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.20.

Insider Activity

Twilio Trading Up 3.0 %

In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $283,497.79. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,722,855.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total value of $70,534.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,260,003.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $283,497.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,070 shares in the company, valued at $6,722,855.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,349 shares of company stock worth $1,128,148. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWLO opened at $67.90 on Thursday. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.29 and a 12-month high of $373.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.81.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.51). Twilio had a negative net margin of 31.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $943.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Twilio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

