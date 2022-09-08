Bank of Hawaii Buys Shares of 380 Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Bank of Hawaii bought a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 1,964.3% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,782,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,281,998,000 after buying an additional 5,996 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 281,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $202,348,000 after buying an additional 83,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $432.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $59.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $457.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $482.11. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $375.87 and a fifty-two week high of $731.85.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.53. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 37.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 18.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on LRCX shares. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $575.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $550.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays downgraded Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $625.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $560.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $610.30.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

