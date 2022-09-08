Prudential PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 252.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,855 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,056 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Netflix by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 60 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $330.00 to $170.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $245.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $318.65.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $228.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $101.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $216.52 and a 200 day moving average of $251.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

