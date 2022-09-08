Prudential PLC Buys Shares of 11,482 Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 11,482 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,137,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen lowered their price target on Union Pacific to $261.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $287.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.09.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP stock opened at $228.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $142.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $195.68 and a 1-year high of $278.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.01.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

