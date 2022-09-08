Bank of Hawaii Lowers Holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Bank of Hawaii cut its holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 957 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in ABB were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ABB by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of ABB by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $526,000. Makena Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ABB by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 437,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,774,000 after acquiring an additional 95,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ABB by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 148,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. 5.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABB. StockNews.com cut ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on ABB from CHF 37 to CHF 35 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ABB from CHF 27 to CHF 27.20 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup lowered ABB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered ABB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.03.

Shares of ABB stock opened at $27.76 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.09. The company has a market capitalization of $54.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ABB Ltd has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $39.11.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

