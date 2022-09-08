Prudential PLC Grows Stock Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Prudential PLC lifted its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,019 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $4,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in CMS Energy by 38.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 202,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,165,000 after buying an additional 56,307 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in CMS Energy by 18.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in CMS Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,718,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $957,448,000 after buying an additional 39,112 shares in the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 23.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 14,821 shares in the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMS. Mizuho cut their target price on CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CMS Energy from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on CMS Energy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on CMS Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

CMS Energy Price Performance

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

Shares of CMS opened at $69.72 on Thursday. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $58.51 and a twelve month high of $73.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 25.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 40.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 736 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $49,878.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,679.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CMS Energy

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Further Reading

