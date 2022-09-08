Prudential PLC Makes New $4.06 Million Investment in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,058,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 468.8% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 2.7 %

ITW opened at $202.79 on Thursday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.52 and a 12 month high of $249.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $197.91 and a 200 day moving average of $201.70. The firm has a market cap of $62.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.12.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $182.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

