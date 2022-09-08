Allianz Asset Management GmbH Cuts Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 839,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50,637 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Copart were worth $105,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Copart by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion increased its position in shares of Copart by 1.0% in the first quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 25,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Copart by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 47,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Annandale Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 355.6% during the 1st quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moreno Evelyn V purchased a new stake in Copart during the 1st quarter worth $295,000. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on CPRT. Stephens raised their price objective on Copart to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Copart to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Copart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.75.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $118.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 5.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 1.16. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.21 and a 12 month high of $161.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $883.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.14 million. Copart had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 32.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

