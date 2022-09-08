Allianz Asset Management GmbH Raises Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,702,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 447,035 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $112,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 21.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZN stock opened at $59.82 on Thursday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $53.63 and a 1 year high of $71.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.90, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.29.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently -221.95%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AZN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AstraZeneca from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. AlphaValue upgraded AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Danske began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered AstraZeneca from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8,840.50.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

