Allianz Asset Management GmbH Trims Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,898,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 147,806 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Graco were worth $132,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Graco by 372.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 300,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,251,000 after buying an additional 237,124 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Graco by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,861,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,077,000 after acquiring an additional 225,660 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Graco by 78.6% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 457,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,897,000 after purchasing an additional 201,335 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Graco by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,670,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $457,189,000 after purchasing an additional 201,147 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Graco by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 643,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,503,000 after purchasing an additional 188,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on GGG shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Graco to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Graco from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Graco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Graco Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $65.07 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.93. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.78. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.48 and a 12-month high of $81.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $548.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.49 million. Graco had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 21.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graco Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 18th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.07%.

Insider Activity at Graco

In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,110,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Graco news, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 44,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total value of $3,181,040.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,609,603.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,110,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,949 shares of company stock valued at $3,936,081. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

About Graco

(Get Rating)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

