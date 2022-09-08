Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $77.52 Million Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,079 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $77,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,224 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total value of $190,258.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,651,634.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE SNOW opened at $177.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.92 billion, a PE ratio of -81.92 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.75. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.26 and a 12 month high of $405.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Snowflake from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group cut Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Snowflake from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.24.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

