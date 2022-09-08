Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 150,000 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $68,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 664.0% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 587.7% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 212.4% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $61.94 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1-year low of $56.09 and a 1-year high of $78.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.34.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

