Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 12,523 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 213,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,523 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in AON were worth $69,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AON. State Street Corp raised its holdings in AON by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,037,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,016,842,000 after acquiring an additional 98,794 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,879,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,914,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,267 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in AON by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,407,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,324,633,000 after purchasing an additional 171,508 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in AON by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,466,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,870,000 after acquiring an additional 21,718 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,465,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,565,000 after buying an additional 163,523 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AON opened at $288.57 on Thursday. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $246.21 and a 1 year high of $341.98. The stock has a market cap of $60.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $283.65 and a 200-day moving average of $289.53.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. AON had a return on equity of 204.19% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Aon plc will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.14%.

In other news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $32,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,387,410. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AON news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $32,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,387,410. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Byron Spruell acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $291.72 per share, for a total transaction of $116,688.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,187.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AON shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.70.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

