Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $86.03 Million Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 69.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,073,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440,419 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $86,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 21,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 103,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 123,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,863,000 after acquiring an additional 23,119 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ATVI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.05.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $77.72 on Thursday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.40 and a 52 week high of $86.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a current ratio of 6.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.74. The company has a market capitalization of $60.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.51.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 24.57%. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $816,158.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,930,305.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

