EAM Investors LLC Makes New Investment in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 23,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Dutch Bros by 331.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 900,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,836,000 after buying an additional 691,872 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 187.4% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 445,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,595,000 after purchasing an additional 290,182 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter worth $13,896,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros in the first quarter valued at $15,007,000. Finally, Atika Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter worth $9,876,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dutch Bros news, COO Brian Maxwell sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,153,620 shares in the company, valued at $46,144,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dutch Bros news, CEO Joth Ricci sold 71,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $3,293,087.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,453,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,613,949.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Maxwell sold 6,000 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,153,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,144,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 210,125 shares of company stock valued at $9,392,648. 49.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dutch Bros Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BROS shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Dutch Bros from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

NYSE BROS opened at $36.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and a PE ratio of -110.51. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.05 and a 52-week high of $81.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.53.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $186.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.56 million. Dutch Bros had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.55%. Dutch Bros’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Dutch Bros Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Dutch Bros Profile

(Get Rating)

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

Featured Articles

