EAM Investors LLC Takes $1.37 Million Position in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 53,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNRL. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Brigham Minerals by 2.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Brigham Minerals by 58.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Brigham Minerals by 9.1% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Brigham Minerals

In other news, Director Pbra, Llc sold 100,253 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $3,240,176.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 430,126 shares of company stock worth $13,010,335 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Brigham Minerals Trading Down 2.0 %

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MNRL. Barclays dropped their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Brigham Minerals from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Brigham Minerals from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.60.

NYSE MNRL opened at $27.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $33.64.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $90.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.38 million. Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 41.17% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Brigham Minerals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous None dividend of $0.60. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.07%.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

