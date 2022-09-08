EAM Investors LLC Makes New $1.38 Million Investment in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG)

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 67,464 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 1st quarter worth about $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Silvercrest Asset Management Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Price Performance

Shares of SAMG stock opened at $18.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.76 million, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.79. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.52 and a 1-year high of $22.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.79 and a 200 day moving average of $18.93.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $32.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. This is a boost from Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.09%.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

