EAM Investors LLC Buys New Shares in Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 77,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,408,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARIS. 140 Summer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $13,907,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Aris Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $7,770,000. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in Aris Water Solutions by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 836,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,227,000 after buying an additional 252,544 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aris Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $2,590,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Aris Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $2,396,000. Institutional investors own 36.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Aris Water Solutions alerts:

Aris Water Solutions Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE:ARIS opened at $15.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Aris Water Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $23.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.48.

Aris Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

Aris Water Solutions ( NYSE:ARIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $76.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.17 million. On average, analysts forecast that Aris Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on ARIS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Aris Water Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aris Water Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.14.

Aris Water Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aris Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aris Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.