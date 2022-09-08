Boston Financial Mangement LLC Purchases Shares of 4,800 Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,800 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Masco in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Masco in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Masco in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Tobam lifted its holdings in Masco by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Masco from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Masco from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Masco Price Performance

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $520,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,997,105.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $50.85 on Thursday. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.27 and a fifty-two week high of $71.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66. The company has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.37.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). Masco had a negative return on equity of 686.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.11%.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Further Reading

