Aviva PLC Has $19.21 Million Stock Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Aviva PLC grew its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 340,065 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 18,999 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $19,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 66,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after buying an additional 5,423 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 344.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 792 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 24,616.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 10,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,099 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRP shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. CIBC upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.83.

Shares of NYSE TRP opened at $47.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $44.77 and a 1 year high of $59.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.98 and its 200-day moving average is $53.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.699 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.28%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

