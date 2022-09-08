Boston Financial Mangement LLC Purchases 166 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $27,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on OTIS. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays cut their price target on Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.40.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

OTIS opened at $73.41 on Thursday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.97 and a fifty-two week high of $91.71. The company has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.80 and a 200-day moving average of $74.65.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 8.83%. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.86%.

Insider Activity at Otis Worldwide

In other Otis Worldwide news, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $205,643.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at $554,798.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Otis Worldwide news, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $205,643.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at $554,798.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $1,039,107.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,259.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Otis Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.