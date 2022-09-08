Boston Financial Mangement LLC Buys New Shares in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 34,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,002,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $857,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,618 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,723,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,354,623 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 41,139.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,121,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $231,464,000 after buying an additional 13,089,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,714,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,760,000 after buying an additional 2,582,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 279.9% in the 1st quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 7,764,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $136,971,000 after buying an additional 5,721,006 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PDBC stock opened at $16.61 on Thursday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52-week low of $13.22 and a 52-week high of $22.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.35 and a 200-day moving average of $18.11.

