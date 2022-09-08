Boston Financial Mangement LLC Has $621,000 Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in CSX by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in CSX by 663.9% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in CSX in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CSX shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of CSX to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Loop Capital raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.52.

CSX Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ CSX opened at $31.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $68.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.21. CSX Co. has a one year low of $27.59 and a one year high of $38.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 28.24%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.47%.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.