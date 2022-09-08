Boston Financial Mangement LLC Has $730,000 Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $1,534,890,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,269,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,810,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,246 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 360.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,704,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $321,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,229,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,582,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 342.6% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 985,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $185,659,000 after purchasing an additional 762,524 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TXN stock opened at $165.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $168.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.74. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $144.46 and a 12-month high of $202.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.02% and a net margin of 43.78%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.33%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at $11,955,124.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $363,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,415 shares of company stock worth $10,241,311 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.19.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

