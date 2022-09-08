RMR Wealth Builders Invests $207,000 in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PM. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.13.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $94.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.62. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $85.64 and a one year high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.22. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.91%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Further Reading

