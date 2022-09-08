RMR Wealth Builders Acquires New Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Waste Management by 2,268.5% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 299,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,053,000 after purchasing an additional 287,239 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 477,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,726,000 after acquiring an additional 169,857 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,306,000 after acquiring an additional 18,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on WM. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America upgraded Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price target on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.86.

Waste Management Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $173.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.58 and a 1-year high of $175.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $163.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.05.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $1,523,544.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,472,092.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total value of $1,523,544.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,472,092.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares in the company, valued at $8,840,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,067 shares of company stock worth $9,292,271. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

See Also

