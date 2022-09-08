997 Shares in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Purchased by RMR Wealth Builders

RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 57.7% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on APD shares. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 3.1 %

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $253.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.24 and a 1-year high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.61%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Stories

