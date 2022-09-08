Aviva PLC Boosts Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 87.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,107,037 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 517,510 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $18,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Ford Motor by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,772,396 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,484,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739,938 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,975,441 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,387,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,513 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth $780,129,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Ford Motor by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,771,739 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $418,988,000 after purchasing an additional 436,777 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 14.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,002,015 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $287,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F opened at $15.43 on Thursday. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.49. The stock has a market cap of $62.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $37.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This is a positive change from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on F shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Nomura upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.74.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

