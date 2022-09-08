Aviva PLC Trims Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,505 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $18,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $609,222,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,591,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,899,642,000 after buying an additional 489,084 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $176,271,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,610,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,069,457,000 after acquiring an additional 244,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,977,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,245,725,000 after acquiring an additional 237,090 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on REGN. Argus increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $680.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $630.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 25th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $635.00 to $645.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $625.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $735.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $696.84.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 10,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.29, for a total value of $6,494,344.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,408 shares in the company, valued at $11,436,706.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 10,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.29, for a total value of $6,494,344.37. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,436,706.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.53, for a total transaction of $639,683.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,423,575.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 51,435 shares of company stock worth $31,663,304 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGN opened at $596.44 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $538.01 and a 1 year high of $747.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $602.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $634.46. The company has a market capitalization of $65.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 5.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.94 by ($0.17). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 39.97%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $27.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.9 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.