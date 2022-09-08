Aviva PLC Increases Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,261 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $18,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1,625.0% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 48.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROP has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.90.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:ROP opened at $406.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $43.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $414.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $431.69. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $369.51 and a twelve month high of $505.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 49.32% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.6 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.23%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

