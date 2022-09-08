Sei Investments Co. Has $46.90 Million Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 358,108 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 214,260 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $46,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TEL. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in TE Connectivity by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 8,884 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in TE Connectivity by 55.3% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 56,661 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,421,000 after acquiring an additional 20,171 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in TE Connectivity by 14.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 21,568 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the period. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEL stock opened at $126.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.90. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $107.12 and a one year high of $166.44. The stock has a market cap of $40.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.48.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total value of $394,590.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,039.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $524,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,328,082.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total transaction of $394,590.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,429,039.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,919 shares of company stock valued at $4,203,806. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $134.00 price target (down previously from $166.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.00.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

