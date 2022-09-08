Blair William & Co. IL Has $22.13 Million Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,576 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $22,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. American National Bank increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 147.6% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Key Financial Inc increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 2,180.0% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $313.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Estée Lauder Companies to $325.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies to $258.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.65.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $247.99 on Thursday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $225.39 and a 12-month high of $374.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $261.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.63. The stock has a market cap of $88.51 billion, a PE ratio of 38.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 36.81%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total value of $1,299,132.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,498,672.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total value of $1,299,132.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,498,672.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total value of $276,165.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,720,331.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,168 shares of company stock valued at $8,686,264. 12.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Articles

