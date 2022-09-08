Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 1,901,536 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,011,272 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,901,536 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.34% of Range Resources worth $273,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RRC. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,972,018 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $35,162,000 after purchasing an additional 157,085 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Range Resources by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 48,203 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,217 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 13,013 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,400 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the fourth quarter worth $617,000. 84.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Range Resources Price Performance

Shares of RRC stock opened at $30.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.11. Range Resources Co. has a one year low of $16.71 and a one year high of $37.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Range Resources Increases Dividend

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.15. Range Resources had a return on equity of 56.92% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 181.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from Range Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Range Resources news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $50,304.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,936.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $50,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,936.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dori Ginn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $173,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,754.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Range Resources to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Scotiabank restated an “assumes” rating on shares of Range Resources in a report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Range Resources from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Range Resources from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Range Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.24.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

