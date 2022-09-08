Sei Investments Co. Sells 32,617 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 221,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 32,617 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $46,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at $193,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at $346,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 209,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,273,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $200.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $210.69 and a 200 day moving average of $207.21. The stock has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.43. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.16 and a 12 month high of $330.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 16.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BIIB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $262.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Biogen to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.36.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

