Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $64.78 Million Stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its stake in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 14,277 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Globant worth $64,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLOB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Globant by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,907,474 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $499,893,000 after buying an additional 643,022 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Globant by 385.2% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 651,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $204,630,000 after buying an additional 517,222 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Globant during the 4th quarter worth about $147,279,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Globant by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 818,071 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $256,948,000 after buying an additional 375,040 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Globant by 180.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 556,277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $174,720,000 after buying an additional 357,877 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLOB opened at $208.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $204.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.20 and a beta of 1.46. Globant S.A. has a 52 week low of $159.56 and a 52 week high of $354.62.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Globant had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $429.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

GLOB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Globant to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Globant from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Globant from $231.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Globant from $220.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Globant from $220.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.00.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

