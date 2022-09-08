Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 24,340 Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,340 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $5,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 4.7% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 70,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,304,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,724,000 after purchasing an additional 432,696 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 422.2% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 48,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 39,261 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 82.4% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 15,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 203.5% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 120,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 80,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $77.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. HSBC upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $45.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.73.

Pinduoduo Price Performance

PDD stock opened at $68.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $84.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.21 and a 12-month high of $108.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.40.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $7.27. Pinduoduo had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.