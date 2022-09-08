Boston Financial Mangement LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 782.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,748 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 204.5% in the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $199.53 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $181.67 and a 12 month high of $244.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.29.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

