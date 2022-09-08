NIO (NYSE:NIO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 19.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share.
NIO Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of NIO stock opened at $17.48 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.31. NIO has a 12-month low of $11.67 and a 12-month high of $44.27. The company has a market capitalization of $29.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.62 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently commented on NIO shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on NIO from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday. HSBC lifted their target price on NIO from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NIO from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on NIO from $87.00 to $41.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.29.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
NIO Company Profile
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NIO (NIO)
- 3 High Margin Chipmakers Bound to Recover
- 3 Solar Stocks That Will Benefit From the Biden Tariff Holiday
- REV Group Has A Deep Moat In The World Of EVs
- Is G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. A Value Trap?
- Bank Of America Sees Upside In These 2 European Alcohol Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.