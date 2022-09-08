NIO (NYSE:NIO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 19.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

NIO Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NIO stock opened at $17.48 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.31. NIO has a 12-month low of $11.67 and a 12-month high of $44.27. The company has a market capitalization of $29.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.62 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NIO shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on NIO from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday. HSBC lifted their target price on NIO from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NIO from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on NIO from $87.00 to $41.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NIO Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of NIO by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of NIO by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 35,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 120,355 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of NIO by 1,045.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 266,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,786,000 after buying an additional 243,127 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIO by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 5,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of NIO by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 113,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 6,829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.52% of the company’s stock.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

