Aviva PLC Purchases 105,779 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 45.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 339,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,779 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $22,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JCI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth $552,369,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 759.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,031,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,321 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth $134,563,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 158.1% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,232,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,504,000 after buying an additional 1,367,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,601,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,764,859,000 after buying an additional 1,257,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.71.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 3.6 %

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $56.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.17. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $45.52 and a 52 week high of $81.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.17%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

