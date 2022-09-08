Aviva PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Aviva PLC raised its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 227,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,535 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $23,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 242.7% during the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 15,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at $21,686,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $94.18 per share, with a total value of $47,090,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,147,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,437,543.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,686,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,000 shares of company stock worth $5,072,700 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Price Performance

Fiserv stock opened at $105.75 on Thursday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $117.42. The stock has a market cap of $67.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Fiserv to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.25.

Fiserv Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Stories

