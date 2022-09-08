Aviva PLC Decreases Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 62.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 426,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 721,729 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $24,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Davis R M Inc. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 18.2% during the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 9,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.0% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 22,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 75.3% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 39,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:TFC opened at $47.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.19. The stock has a market cap of $62.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.12. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $44.68 and a 1-year high of $68.95.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on TFC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Compass Point cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.39.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $6,813,714.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,214,550.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

